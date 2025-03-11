Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Burlington Stores, Kroger, Dollar General, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, or market toys and related consumer products. Because these companies often experience seasonal demand and trends specific to the entertainment and leisure market, their stock performance can be more volatile, reflecting shifts in consumer behavior and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $62.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $964.31. 5,505,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $989.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $943.44. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. 8,048,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

BURL stock traded down $17.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.98. 3,592,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,431. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,815. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,228. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Shares of BJ traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,657. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

