10,812 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,943,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

