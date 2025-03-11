Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $63.16 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,893.67 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,665.71 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,882.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,860.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

