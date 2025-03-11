Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $61,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

