Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $59.37 Million in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,467,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,514,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 667,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

