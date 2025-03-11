HM Payson & Co. Has $40,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,943,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,044,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.