Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOND opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.