EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.7 %

EME stock opened at $361.37 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.21.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

