Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 20,489.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

