Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 795 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,346.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,220.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

