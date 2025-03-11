Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rambus were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Rambus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rambus by 40.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.25.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,809. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

