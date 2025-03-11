Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,707 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %
PSX stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
