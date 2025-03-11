Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 298 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.