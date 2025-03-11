Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,300,000 after buying an additional 435,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 116,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,090,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,920,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,307,000 after buying an additional 203,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,782,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,950,000 after buying an additional 253,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

MGY stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

