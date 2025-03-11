Isthmus Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,806,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $67,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,427.85. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,016 shares of company stock worth $5,422,811. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.