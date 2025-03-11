Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299,997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $45,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

