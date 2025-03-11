Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $32,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.