Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 166,178 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $40,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.