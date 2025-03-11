Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.51 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.