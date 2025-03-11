NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,143 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.69.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.