iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

