NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

