iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 559,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 292,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.