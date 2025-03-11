Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,813 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZOCT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

