Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

