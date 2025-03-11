Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 138,101 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 36.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

