Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $659.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.25. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $663.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.