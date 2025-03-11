Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ford Motor by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

