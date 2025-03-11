Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 508 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

