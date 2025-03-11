Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

