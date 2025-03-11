Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DOC opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.