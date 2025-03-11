Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

