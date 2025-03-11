Amundi Acquires 519,321 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 519,321 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $123,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

