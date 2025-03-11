Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.
In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
