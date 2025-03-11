Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

