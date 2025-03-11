Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 105 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 7,580.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EG opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

