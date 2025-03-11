Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $415.18 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.70 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

