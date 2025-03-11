Zeit Capital LLC Acquires 16,178 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.