Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

