Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COM. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 532,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

