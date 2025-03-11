1,752 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.4 %

DECK stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

