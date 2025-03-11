Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.