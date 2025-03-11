2,787 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
