Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $6,077,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $6,904,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

