Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

