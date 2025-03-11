4,548 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.