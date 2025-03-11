4,548 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
