Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,002,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $149.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $154.55.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.