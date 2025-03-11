Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,871 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

