Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,871 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.54.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.