Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,488 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,005 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

