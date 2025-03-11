Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $36,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $732.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.18. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

