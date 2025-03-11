Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $45,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day moving average is $367.46.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

