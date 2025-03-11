Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $42,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,290,000. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.